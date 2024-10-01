Republic of Congo invites Rosatom to build mini-hydroelectric power plants — minister

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Republic of Congo invites Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom to build small hydroelectric power stations in the country,

Denis-Christel Sassou Nguesso, Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo, said in an interview with TASS.

"Earlier, we signed a memorandum of cooperation with Rosatom and have already begun joint work in the field of renewable energy sources. This primarily concerns solar and hydroelectric power, since our country has significant natural resources. Also, a promising direction would be the development of mini-hydroelectric power plants. We are ready to continue working on this," he said.

The Minister noted that as part of cooperation with Rosatom, Congo does not yet have any current projects in the field of nuclear energy.

In 2023, former Russian Ambassador to Congo Georgy Chepik reported that Rosatom's subsidiary, JSC RASU, was developing a project to build small hydroelectric power plants in the republic, with a total capacity of 500 MW at the first stage. According to the ambassador, the Republic of Congo has identified 37 locations where it is possible to build hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 1 to 10 MW.