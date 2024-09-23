Russian Agriculture Ministry may adjust forecast for grain harvest in 2024

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Russian Agriculture Ministry expects to receive for final estimates of the expected grain harvest from the regions by the end of this week in order to adjust its forecast for 2024 harvest, the ministry reported.

"Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut held a meeting with the heads of regional agricultural management agencies as well as Roshydromet (Federal Service of Russia for Hydrometeorology and Monitoring of the Environment - TASS) on forecasts for the grain harvest this year. Representatives of the regions reported on the progress of the harvest and the forecast for gross yields. As Oksana Lut stressed, the primary task is to complete the harvesting campaign with minimal losses. By the end of this week, the regions must submit to the Russian Agriculture Ministry their final estimates of the expected harvest to adjust the forecast for 2024 for the Russian Federation. In addition, Roshydromet has been tasked with improving the system of agrometeorological support for the progress of seasonal field work," the report says.

The Ministry notes that, according to current data, 78% of the area under grain has already been harvested in the country, 105.9 million tons of grain have been threshed, including 77.7 million tons of wheat.

Grain harvest forecast

Earlier, the ministry reported that it was maintaining its forecast for grain harvest in 2024 at 132 million tons.

In 2023, Russia had the second largest grain harvest in its history of Russia - about 143 million tons. Taking into account the new regions the harvest was about 147 million tons.