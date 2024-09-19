Wine exports from Georgia to Russia up 20% in January-August 2024

TBILISI, September 19. /TASS/. Georgia exported almost 50,000 tons of wine to Russia in the first eight months of this year, which is 20.1% higher than in the same period in 2023, according to figures provided by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

Georgia exported 49,600 tons of wine worth $135.9 mln to Russia in the reporting period, according to the service. Supplies in the same period last year totaled 41,300 tons worth $112 mln. Georgia’s total wine deliveries to other countries amounted to $196.6 mln, which accounted for 4.7% of all exports.

Meanwhile, supplies of mineral water, as well as carbonated drinks containing sugar, to Russia added 12.2% to 148,600 tons. Import of goods from Russia to Georgia amounted to $1.1 bln in January-August, which is 4.7% lower than in the same period last year. Import of oil and petroleum products equaled 476,800 tons worth $365 mln, down by 23.4%, while purchases of wheat and meslin soared by 53.1% to 180,500 tons.