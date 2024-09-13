Bank of Russia doesn’t rule out raising key rate at next meeting — regulator’s chief

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia does not rule out the possibility of raising the key rate at the next meeting in October, said the head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference following the meeting of the regulator's board of directors.

"We allow for a further increase in the key rate at the next meeting," she said.

The head of the regulator added that today's decision by the Bank of Russia to raise the key rate by 1 percentage point, to 19% per annum, "will strengthen the impetus for reducing inflation from the side of the monetary policy," but the July inflation forecast of 6.5-7% will probably be exceeded.

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia will also clarify this indicator at a key meeting in October of this year.