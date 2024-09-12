Kyrgyzstan to bring trade turnover with Russia to $5 bln per year — republic’s PM

BISHKEK, September 12. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan plans to boost annual trade turnover with Russia from $3 bln to $5 bln, the republic’s Prime Minister Akylbek Zhaparov told a forum.

"Zhaparov emphasized that trade is a backbone of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. In 2023, trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $3 bln. Heads of the countries have set an ambitious task of bringing it to $5 bln," the government’s press service quoted the prime minister as saying.

It is possible to reach this goal through developing e-commerce, reducing costs for entrepreneurs, introducing new financial instruments for supporting exports, industrial cooperation for creating added value and new jobs, as well as removal of obstacles on borders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, he noted.

Russia remains and will be Kyrgyzstan’s strategic partner, being connected with the republic not only by economic interests, but also "by centuries-old cultural, historical and social ties," Zhaparov stressed.