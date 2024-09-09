Uzbekistan will benefit from participation in Eurasian integration — Russian PM

TASHKENT, September 9. /TASS/. Uzbekistan will benefit from its participation in the Eurasian integration projects, in particular it can find new sales markets, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the 5th meeting of the joint commission at the level of the heads of government of Russia and Uzbekistan.

"Uzbekistan's participation in Eurasian integration can give additional advantages for business. First of all, thanks to the opening of new sales markets, the creation of conditions for fair competition," he said.

Uzbekistan participates in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as an observer and, according to the statement of the President of the Republic Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has made significant progress in Eurasian industrial cooperation. The country is actively developing mutually beneficial cooperation with other members of the union and is interested in expanding it, Mirziyoyev said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who visited Uzbekistan on a state visit in May, noted that the country's economy would only benefit from joining the EAEU, but stressed that the decision on this should be Tashkent's sovereign choice.