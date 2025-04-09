Moscow-Beijing trade to grow with rising Chinese investments — businessman

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. To foster growth in bilateral commercial activities between Russia and China, an increase in direct Chinese investments in Russian projects and enterprises by at least 160 billion yuan annually is needed, businessman Oleg Deripaska stated.

"In the lead-up to China’s visit, many economists predict the potential of expanding bilateral commercial activities between the two countries to $400 billion, though a significant rise in direct Chinese investments in Russian projects and enterprises by at least 160 billion yuan per year is essential," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier reports indicated that Chinese President Xi Jinping would be Russia’s primary guest in May, with the agenda for his visit expected to be packed and linked not only with the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov mentioned in February that Xi Jinping had accepted Russia’s invitation to attend the May 9 celebrations in Moscow commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War. In return, the Chinese leader invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to China in early September, for commemorations to honor the victory over Japan and the conclusion of World War Two, set to take place in early September.