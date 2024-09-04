United Wagon Company suggests scaling up open railcars use for containers

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Open railcars loaded with bulk cargo for exports via Far Eastern ports can be returned to Central Russia with containers and not empty, CEO of the United Wagon Company Irina Olkhovskaya said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The throughput capacity of the Eastern Range (Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways) totaled slightly more than 150 mln metric tons as of 2023 year-end and plans are to reach 180 mln metric tons annually in 2024, she noted.

"As regards open railcars use for container loading, the potential is great indeed. Over the last year, 106,000 open railcars with containers were shipped," she said. "During eight months of this year - 114,000 open railcars were used, that is, the incremental growth is 7.5% already," the chief executive added.