Sber launches retail deposit in Indian rupees

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Sberbank launches a new deposit in Indian rupees, First Deputy CEO of the Russian credit institution Kirill Tsarev told TASS before the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Sberbank launches a new deposit in Indian rupees on September 3. The maximal yield of 3.56% per annuum with interest capitalization can be received if a deposit is opened for one year to the amount above 100,000 Indian rupees ($1,190)," the banker said.

The deposit can be opened for the term from one to twelve months and the maximal amount is not limited, he added.