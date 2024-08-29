Lukoil reports IFRS net profit up 4.6% in H1 2024

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The net profit of Lukoil under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) attributed to shareholders gained 4.6% year on year in the first half of 2024 and totaled 590.2 bln rubles ($6.5 bln), the Russian oil major said.

Revenues from sales gained 20% to 4.333 trillion rubles ($47.4 bln). Profit from operations surged by 13.5% to 694.2 bln rubles ($7.6 bln).

Pre-tax profit had an uptick by 1.5% to 714.1 bln rubles ($7.8 bln).

In the second quarter of 2024, corporate profit attributed to shareholders lost 7.6% year on year to 279.6 bln rubles ($3.1 bln). Revenues surged by 18% to 2.27 trillion rubles ($24.8 bln).