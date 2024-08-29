Putin's requests on tackling inflation, credit overheating being prepared — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's requests on tackling inflation and credit overheating are being prepared, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"A meeting on economic issues was held by the president not long ago, a few days ago. A list of requests based on the results of this meeting is about to be released. It will contain requests related to tackling inflation, credit overheating, etc.," he said.

A respective document is being prepared, Peskov noted. "They (requests - TASS) are about to be released. Those are first of all requests for the government, of course, though relevant specialists from the administration usually take part in this work," he added.

Inflation in Russia amounted to 0.03% from August 20 to 26, 2024, according to figures provided by Rosstat. In the previous week, from August 13 to 19, inflation equaled 0.04%.

Inflation in the country has risen by 5.19% year-to-date and by 0.12% since the beginning of August. In annual terms inflation stood at 9.04% as at August 28, 2024.