Murmansk Airport functioning normally — source

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Murmansk Airport is operating as usual after earlier introduced aerospace restrictions, a source close to the airport told TASS.

Murmansk and Apatity airports do not accept and authorize departures of airplanes, a source close to airports told TASS earlier. The Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed this piece of information later.

"The Murmansk Airport is functioning normally," the source said.

Six flights were delayed in total in the Murmansk airport amid the threat of drone use, according to data of airport’s online display.