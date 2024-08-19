{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Gazprom, Socar discussing partnership in North - South project

"The agreement was reached to expand the multi-aspect strategic partnership," Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Gazprom and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) are discussing partnership in the North - South project and also agree to expand the multi-faceted strategic partnership, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said.

"Mutually beneficial, partner interaction between Gazprom and Socar is developing dynamically. In particular, this refers to the North - South project, to signing of the comprehensive scientific and technical cooperation program in September of this year. The agreement was reached to expand the multi-aspect strategic partnership," Miller said, cited by the company.

Gazprom’s delegation led by the chief executive officer of the company took part in activities under the program of the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan.

Russia is among main recipient countries of international money transfers from Kazakhstan
The average amount of one transfer from Kazakhstan abroad is 330,100 tenge ($690)
Read more
Russian consulate general’s office may be opened in Azerbaijan, says ambassador
This issue is in the stage of discussions
Read more
Putin, Russian troops "to sweep Ukrainian military" in Kursk Region — Lukashenko
Belarus and Russia see that Western countries may send in its military formations directly to Ukraine, Lukashenko noted
Read more
It is absolutely obvious for Russia that Kiev regime is terrorist — Lavrov
When asked about the possibility of the Kiev regime being recognized as a terrorist one at the international level, the Russian top diplomat replied that the decision-making mechanism in international organizations required coordination with other countries
Read more
Putin’s proposal on Ukraine valid, talks impossible at this time — Kremlin aide
The timeframe for any potential talks "depends on the situation, including on the battlefield," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East eliminates 105 Ukrainian troops in 24 hours — top brass
"In 24 hours, over 105 troops of the enemy, a towed Msta-B howitzer, eight automotive equipment units, three fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and two ammunition supply points were eliminated," Battlegroup Spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told
Read more
Russian law enforcers probe into actions of US journalists in Sudzha — MFA
Earlier, The Washington Post reporters entered the territory of the Kursk Region together with Ukrainian troops
Read more
Situation in Kursk Region: elimination of Ukrainian mobile groups, HIMARS launchers
Ukraine’s overall losses in the course of combat operations stand at up to 2,860 troops
Read more
New findings in Nord Stream sabotage case may sway Europe’s perception of Ukraine — expert
Robinder Sachdev added that information on Ukraine’s involvement in the attacks on gas pipelines "may lead European leaders, especially in Germany, to reconsider their support for Ukraine"
Read more
NATO invades Russia in Kursk Region, ex-US intel officer says
Scott Ritter noted that the Russian army was learning from the situation in the Kursk Region and would use that experience in the future
Read more
Musk says he did not donate Tesla Cybertruck to Chechnya’s head
"Are you seriously so retarded that you think I donated a Cybertruck to a Russian general? That’s amazing," Elon Musk noted
Read more
Ukraine launching decoy missiles toward Crimea to probe into its defenses — official
The enemy is again probing into the peninsula’s defenses, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
More than 121,000 evacuated from 9 border districts of Kursk Region to safety — ministry
According to the official, the forced resettlers were being taken either to their relatives or temporary accommodation centers
Read more
Belarus hopes to receive more Russian helicopters, fighter jets next year
We received another batch of Mi-35M helicopters this spring, Andrey Lukyanovich said
Read more
Press review: Berlin's Nord Stream probe smells fishy and Putin tables peace proposal
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 15th
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West seize 30 Ukrainian army’s strongholds over past day
Battlegroup West’s motor rifle units improved their forward edge positions
Read more
Kiev raising stakes with Kursk Region, says Lukashenko about Ukraine's raid
On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine
Read more
Lukashenko says draft dodgers from Ukraine fleeing to West via Belarus
"98% is men who run from the war and do not want to carry on war," Lukashenko added
Read more
Ukrainian army’s defenses in Novogrodovka in DPR ‘crack at the seams’ — military
According to the military sources in the DPR, the Ukrainian military has fled positions on the northeastern outskirts of Novogrodovka
Read more
US coalition fighter bomber flies too close to Russian plane in Syria
The incident took place at an altitude of around 6,700 meters over the al-Tanf area in the Homs governorate
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates Artyomovo community in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 570 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka region starts to erupt
The press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s department in the Kamchatka region said the eruption had no effect on the daily life of local residents
Read more
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Read more
Blinken talks about 'last chance' to reach deal on Gaza
The US Secretary of State arrived in Israel the night before
Read more
Russian authorities looking into presence of US reporters in Sudzha — diplomat
"Russian law enforcement officers are looking into the facts surrounding the activity of the US journalists," Maria Zakharova explained
Read more
No doubts US is behind Nord Stream sabotage acts — Lavrov
On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system
Read more
NATO looking to divide up Western Ukraine among members — Russian diplomat
"No NATO ally would ever receive the copious amounts of [funds and weapons] that non-member Ukraine has," Maria Zakharova argued
Read more
Over 1,700 people evacuated from border areas of Kursk Region in 24 hours
Around 10,000 people, including 3,000 children, are in 174 emergency shelters in 24 regions across Russia
Read more
Enemy troops relocating to another area in Kursk Region for new attack — Russian commander
"Most of the troops that tried to advance yesterday were eliminated, as well as some of their equipment," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
US should immediately negotiate with Russia, Ukraine — presidential candidate
"We need to engage in basic diplomacy," Jill Stein said
Read more
FACTBOX: Drone attack leads to diesel blaze at warehouse in Rostov Region
According to the district’s administration, firefighters are still working to put out the fire, and there is no threat of the flames spreading to residential buildings and neighboring facilities
Read more
Local official warns people against returning to their homes in Kursk Region border areas
Marina Degtyareva called on people to be patient
Read more
Ukrainian troops in Kakhovka hurting for ammunition, Russian serviceman says
"The adversary is still trying to break through to the islands from the right bank," according to the report
Read more
Zelensky wouldn’t have dared to attack Kursk Region if US hadn’t asked him — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also likened Ukrainian’s statements about who gave the go-ahead for the attack on the Kursk Region to a "child’s babble"
Read more
EU keeping quiet about Ukraine's Kursk attack for fear of negative consequences — media
According to the unnamed European diplomat, the EU leaders’ silence is rooted in "curiosity multiplied by trepidation and anticipation" of the consequences of the Ukrainian attack
Read more
Russian grenade launchers take it to enemy troop clusters near Kursk
Operators of grenade launchers open massive fire to hit the enemy
Read more
Russian forces clear Martynovka in Kursk Region of Ukrainian troops — commander
It is noted that the Ukrainians had been pulling "everything they could" to those settlements with a view to breaching the Russian defenses and establishing a route to push deeper into Russia as they realized that Russian forces had been holding them off
Read more
Russian Giatsint-B howitzer wipes out camouflaged Ukrainian weapon in Zaporozhye area
The Giatsint-B howitzer crew has a record of several NATO-made M777 howitzers destroyed
Read more
Baku says Armenian troops shelled Azerbaijani positions in Nakhichevan
The ministry reported shelling attacks on Azerbaijani positions in Nakhichevan on Thursday and Friday
Read more
Trump warns of potential US failure if Harris wins presidential election
The US will hold its presidential election on November 5
Read more
Lavrov says West looking for someone to replace Zelensky
The Russian Foreign Minister said that the German and American press are starting to slowly "dump" the Ukrainian leader and "create the image of a loser"
Read more
Germany must answer all questions from Russia regarding Nord Stream pipelines — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that the Ukrainians would not have been able to carry out the attack against the Nord Streams without US support
Read more
Russian air defenses down drone over Oryol Region
Andrey Klychkov also said that despite ongoing Ukrainian attacks, the Oryol Region continued to provide assistance to internally displaced persons from the border areas of the neighboring Russian regions
Read more
Much-vaunted Patriots can’t even defend themselves
In the course of the special military operation, it was confirmed that Russian air defense systems have the potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities
Read more
French politician calls on EU to stop helping Kiev if it is behind Nord Stream blasts
A theory that the act of sabotage at the gas pipelines had been committed by a group of six Ukrainians without any external support "looks improbable", Florian Philippot said
Read more
Russian troops repulse 20 Ukrainian attempts to penetrate LPR over week — expert
"Over the reporting period, Ukraine’s armed formations lost about 10,040 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries or 890 more compared to the previous period under review," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Putin states positive development of economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan
During the talks, special attention was paid to increasing mutually beneficial trade cooperation, the Russian leader added
Read more
Putin makes it clear that talks with Kiev are now impossible — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister refuted allegations about contacts ahead of potential Qatar-and Turkey-mediated talks with Kiev, slamming them as mere rumors
Read more
Ukrainian army planned to enter Kursk to bargain for peace — Russian commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that the attack involved all that the Ukrainian army "could gather," including tanks and armored vehicles
Read more
Ukrainian forces unprepared for Russia’s resistance in Kursk Region — Chechen commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that Ukrainian combat hardware is currently under attack by a large number of Russian units
Read more
Kiev troops will be forced to retreat from Russia after attack on Kursk region — expert
According to Monica Duffy Toft, Kiev’s surviving troops and equipment "will be redistributed, after rest and refit, to other critical areas of Ukraine’s front with Russia"
Read more
Russian paratroopers destroy Ukrainian mortar team, infantry in stronghold in DPR
Active operations by assault groups of Tula paratroopers are supported by armored groups on BMD-4M fourth-generation airborne assault vehicles
Read more
West stops denying presence of mercenaries in Ukraine — special operation participant
The mercenaries most often use Western weapons
Read more
Russian Lancet munition destroys Ukrainian combat engineer vehicle at Kursk Region border
"After an analysis of the reconnaissance data received, a decision was made to deliver a pinpoint strike on the enemy’s combat engineering vehicle," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42 mcm via Sudzha
The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Read more
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Read more
No formal request yet from Russia for military assistance over situation in Kursk — CSTO
The Collective Security Treaty Organization emphasized that it closely monitored the developments
Read more
Geomagnetic storm begins on Earth — expert
The geomagnetic storm is expected to continue at least until Sunday noon
Read more
Azerbaijani president and his wife welcome Putin at informal dinner at their residence
The meeting was held in an informal atmosphere, with the two leaders sitting in a summer terrace in white shirts with their jackets and ties off
Read more
Kiev begins preparation of attack on Kursk nuclear power plant — Russian Foreign Ministry
Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that Moscow will immediately use harsh response measures
Read more
Russia declares Clooney Foundation for Justice undesirable organization
Russian prosecutors pointed out that "the foundation carries out work aimed at discrediting Russia in true Hollywood fashion"
Read more
Bridge across Seim River destroyed in Russia’s Kursk Region — official
According to the report, overland evacuation from a part of the Glushkovsky District is now cut off
Read more
Russian aerospace forces strike two terrorists bases in Syria
During the past day, the Russian aerospace forces delivered airstrikes on two places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area
Read more
Russian bomb experts neutralize explosives threat in Kursk Region
"Since the beginning of work, sappers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Kursk Region have neutralized about 130 explosive objects," Russian Emergencies Ministry Deputy Spokesman Artyom Sharov said
Read more
India ready to extend all support for peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict — MFA
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Tanmaya Lal, India continues to engage with all parties to the conflict
Read more
Russia continues to suppress Ukrainian breakthrough attempts in Kursk area — top commander
The enemy is trying to break through into our territory around the clock, Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
IAEA chief expected to visit Kursk NPP soon — Russian diplomat
According to Ulyanov, Grossi responded to Russia’s invitation to visit the Kursk NPP promptly
Read more
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian sabotage group, capture two servicemen — fighter
According to the captured soldiers, both of them had been mobilized and are scouts
Read more
Israel holding ‘very complex negotiations’ on hostage release — Netanyahu
Strong military and diplomatic pressure are the way to secure the release of our hostages, he stressed
Read more
Press review: Russia shuts down Ukraine talk reports and Putin pays visit to Azerbaijan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 19th
Read more
Putin reveals EU resale scheme of Gazprom’s gas at spot prices may be fueling crisis
The Russian President also recalled that the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline has been switched to reverse mode
Read more
US authorities have embarked on path of total censorship — ambassador Antonov
"Freedom of speech in the modern United States is sacred only if this word is pro-American," the diplomat said
Read more
Russia eager to facilitate peace deal between Armenia, Azerbaijan — Putin
The Russian leader noted that he was aware of Baku’s determination to get a deal done once and for all
Read more
American family escapes moral decline in US, seeks asylum, better life in Russia
Irina Volk noted that Leo and Chantel Heyer were born and raised in New York
Read more
Cyprus feeling economic effects of anti-Russian sanctions — Russian ambassador
Murat Zyazikov recalled that years-long comprehensive cooperation with Russia had been dividends for Cyprus and giving jobs to Cypriots
Read more
Russian air defense downs 7 HIMARS rockets, 27 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours
In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 639 Ukrainian warplanes, 282 helicopters, 30,112 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 anti-aircraft missile systems
Read more
Russian forces repel attacks on three settlements in Kursk Region in past day
As a result, the Ukrainian armed forces lost a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles and over 25 troops
Read more
Response to Kiev over Kursk incursion is supreme commander-in-chief’s competence — Lavrov
Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Read more
Kursk attack may get Ukrainian army in more trouble on eastern front — newspaper
The paper points out that in order to carry out the attack, Ukraine "transferred troops and weapons from its already-creaking front lines," which "risks making a bad situation worse"
Read more
Eighteen injured in Rostov Region after drone causes warehouse fire
Five people are in serious condition and are waiting to be airlifted out of there
Read more
Belarus reinforces troops near border with Ukraine
Troops have already been reinforced
Read more
IAEA confirms Russia’s non-involvement in fire at ZNPP — Russian diplomat
The fire at the Zaporozhye plant’s cooling tower followed after Ukraine’s drone attack on August 11
Read more
Belarus withdraws some 20,000 troops from Ukrainian border in July, says president
According to Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus requested clarifications from Ukraine
Read more
Harris leads Trump by three percentage points in terms of voter support, poll shows
The nationwide poll, conducted on August 14-16, involved about 3,300 registered voters
Read more
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Read more
Europeans turning blind eye to Ukraine’s Nazi ties as they support Kiev — expert
Caroline Galacteros lambasted the renewed use of those symbols as "sinister and absolutely hideous"
Read more
Hamas, Islamic Jihad claim responsibility for Tel Aviv bomb attack
The radicals said in a statement that they would organize terrorist attacks involving kamikaze terrorists regularly on Israeli soil "as long as "the occupation’s massacres and assassination policy continue"
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts damage on Ukraine’s nationalist Azov special force
Ivan Bigma noted that "in counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian Gvozdika and Krab motorized artillery systems, one M198 howitzer, one FH70 towed howitzer, one M119 artillery gun as well as 17 mortar detachments"
Read more
Putin arrives in Azerbaijan on state visit
His talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are expected to focus on the current state of and prospects for the further development of bilateral relations, as well as pressing issues on the international and regional agenda
Read more
Putin, Aliyev set for extensive dialogue in Baku, says ambassador
Both presidents are set for an extensive dialogue, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said
Read more
Kiev’s plans and Ukrainian losses: latest update on situation in Kursk Region
Ukrainian troops are regrouping in the Kursk Region in an attempt to stage an attack at another location but Russian forces are in control of the situation, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said
Read more
Russian Su-34 bomber destroys Ukrainian armor by glide bombs in Kursk Region
The strike against enemy’s fortified targets was delivered by upgraded aerial bombs
Read more
US sees ex-Ukrainian interior minister as replacement for Zelensky — Russian intelligence
According to the SVR, White House officials believe that the move "will allow the West to better prepare for possible talks with Russia on resolving the conflict"
Read more
Russia blacklists 32 British think tank experts — Russian Foreign Ministry
The list includes nine structures - Forward Strategy Limited, Institute for Statecraft, Media Diversity Institute, Toro Risk Solutions, Chatham House, Open Knowledge Foundation, Privacy International, Peace Child International, Aga Khan Foundation - and 32 of their employees
Read more
Berlin exchanges Nord Stream explosion data with Moscow — German foreign ministry
The investigation continues and therefore German authorities believe that interim results should not be reported, the spokesperson noted
Read more
Nothing to talks about with Kiev regime, which is killing civilians — Russian diplomat
The West, according to Zakharova, must push Kiev to stop committing terror attacks on critical infrastructure in Russia
Read more
Belarusian president says preparing republic’s citizens to his stepping down
"I want no disappointment or failure," he said in an interview for the News of the Week program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel
Read more
Ukraine keeping over 120,000 troops on Belarusian border — Lukashenko
The environment on the border also deteriorated during preparations to a parade in Minsk on Independence Day at the end of June and the beginning of July, the president added
Read more
Azerbaijan, Russia satisfied with bilateral cooperation level — President Aliyev
According to Ilham Aliyev, the declaration on allied cooperation that was signed by the two countries in February 2022 is being implemented successfully both in the political and economic spheres
Read more
Minsk, Moscow see from where in West aggression against Common State may come — Lukashenko
"We see from where the most serious blow may be dealt at our Union and at our joint group," he said
Read more