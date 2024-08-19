Gazprom, Socar discussing partnership in North - South project

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Gazprom and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) are discussing partnership in the North - South project and also agree to expand the multi-faceted strategic partnership, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said.

"Mutually beneficial, partner interaction between Gazprom and Socar is developing dynamically. In particular, this refers to the North - South project, to signing of the comprehensive scientific and technical cooperation program in September of this year. The agreement was reached to expand the multi-aspect strategic partnership," Miller said, cited by the company.

Gazprom’s delegation led by the chief executive officer of the company took part in activities under the program of the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan.