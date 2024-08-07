Germany's exports to Russia down 3.2% year-on-year in June to 0.6 bln euros

BERLIN, August 7. /TASS/. German exports to Russia declined by a calendar and seasonally adjusted 3.2% to 0.6 billion euros in June 2024 compared with May 2024, the Federal Statistical Office of Germany reported.

Compared with June 2023, exports decreased by 22.2%.

In June, imports of Russian goods to Germany fell by 1.5% compared to May, to 0.2 billion euros, compared to June 2023 imports declined by 44.8%.

Taking into account calendar and seasonal adjustments, in June 2024, Germany’s exports totaled 127.7 billion euros, while imports to Germany amounted to 107.3 billion euros.

German exports in June decreased by 3.4% compared to the previous month, while imports increased by 0.3%. Compared to June 2023, exports decreased by 4.4%, while imports decreased by 6.4%. Germany's foreign trade balance closed in June 2024 with a surplus of 20.4 billion euros.