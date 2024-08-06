Budget funding requirement in Murmansk Region estimated at $6.5 bln

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Federal budget investments in performance of master plans for development of backbone municipal agglomerations in the Murmansk Region are estimated at 554 bln rubles ($6.5 bln) for the next decade, Governor of the Murmansk Region Andrey Chibis said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Plans are very detailed and polished. There are sources, funding needs were determined but we followed a clear principle of having six rubles of private investments per ruble from the budget. The budget financing requirement, according to preliminary calculations in place is 554 bln rubles for ten years for all three agglomerations [in the Murmansk Region]," Chibis said.

The proposal was also made when forming new National Projects to incorporate facilities comprised in master plans for development of backbone Arctic cities, the governor added.