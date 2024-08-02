Moscow Exchange suspends posting currency market trading data

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange suspends publications of data regarding the volumes of exchange trading in the currency market, the press service of the trading platform said.

"In accordance with the information policy of the Moscow Exchange, we suspend publications of information about volumes of exchange trading in the currency market," the press service said.

The US Treasury introduced sanctions against the Moscow Exchange in June. The sanction list also includes the National Settlement Depository and the National Clearing Center (members of the Moscow Exchange group). The platform stopped exchange trading in the dollar and the euro since June 13 due to sanctions.