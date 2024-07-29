RTS Index plunge by 3,57% in a minute — Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The RTS Index lost 3.57% in a minute after the Bank of Russia had increased official rates of the dollar and the euro, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

The RTS Index fell by 3.57% to 1,062.7 points. It slightly recovered later to 1,064.34 points, down 3.42%.

The reason of volatility is the update of the indicative ruble rate. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 86.5554 rubles for July 30, 2024, up 99 kopecks from the earlier rate. The euro rate was increased by 87 kopecks to 94.1381 rubles.