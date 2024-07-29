Russia has over 25 years of supply of some types of strategic minerals

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia's supply of economically viable reserves of some types of strategic and important minerals currently does not exceed 25 years, according to the Strategy for the Development of the Mineral Resource Base until 2050, approved by the Russian Government.

"Taking into account the economic and technological conditions for the development of mineral resources, the supply of economically viable reserves of the projected needs for a number of strategic and important minerals for the country's economy does not exceed 25 years," the document said.

The strategy noted that the share of hard-to-recover reserves in the production of hydrocarbons, the development of which using existing technologies is unprofitable due to geological and technological factors, is growing. At the same time, the quality of solid mineral ores is gradually deteriorating, and the mining and technical conditions of mined deposits are becoming more complex. In addition, new deposits are being discovered in complex geological and geographical conditions.