Russian companies interested in increasing supplies of grain products to Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian companies are interested in the future increase of supplies of grain, oil, and fat, confectionery and halal meat products to Saudi Arabia, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev reported.

"Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation with the Minister of Environment, Water Resources and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli. It was noted that relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia are strategic and can be characterized by an active political dialogue. Trade and economic partnership are actively developing," the statement said.

It was noted that agriculture traditionally plays a key role in this process. For example, the volume of bilateral trade in agricultural products has recently reached $1 bln a year, which is mainly exports of Russian grain to the Saudi market. "In 2023, trade in agricultural products accounted for more than 60% of the total trade turnover between the two countries. This year, this figure has reached almost 90%," the report

"I believe we need to continue cooperation. I am confident that we have a very good potential for further growth. In particular, Russian companies are interested in the future increase of supplies of grain, oil and fat, confectionery and halal meat products to Saudi Arabia," Dmitry Patrushev was quoted in the statement.

He also said that the Russian Government is ready to further develop constructive relations with Saudi Arabia both in the agro-industrial complex and in the framework of environmental measures.