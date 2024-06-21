Rosatom offers small, medium-size nuclear plants to Vietnam — CEO

YEKATERINBURG, June 21. /TASS/. Rosatom has offered the whole range of its export supplies to Vietnam, CEO of the Russian nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the AtomSkills-2024 forum.

"I had the opportunity to report our energy proposal to the prime minister of Vietnam," Likhachev said. "We will wait for their decision. We nevertheless have already offered to Vietnam at present the entire range of our export supplies: these are large units, small and medium-capacity plants, and small modular reactors both in onshore and floating versions," Likhachev said.

"All products listed above will be accompanied with the deep localization in Vietnam, that is, we are ready to give a significant portion of work to Vietnamese companies," he added.