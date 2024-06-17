Russian Finance Ministry ready to consider changes in coal limit prices

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry is ready to consider changes in threshold prices for coking and steam coal for application of the surcharge to the mineral extraction tax (MET), Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"We indeed propose a different taxation scale for mining and exports of coking and steam coal. We see the greatest problems are now experienced by businesses mining steam coal, with export duties canceled for it," Siluanov said. "We are ready to consider threshold [price] values for coking and for steam coal by the second reading [of amendments to the fiscal code - TASS]," Siluanov said.

"We are talking only about the level of collecting excess profits in view of the favorable foreign economic market situation. The level of such collections stand at maximum 10% when reaching certain thresholds not achieved at present and reached only in good years," the minister noted.