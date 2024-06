ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. Zimbabwe wants to join BRIC - this issue was discussed face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Yes, I spoke about this with President Putin in a one-on-one meeting. I told him that I had discussed this topic before with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa," he said.