Ukraine needs at least $1.5 billion this year to rebuild its damaged power plants

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. This year, Ukraine will need at least $1.5 billion in 2024 to rebuild its damaged power plants, chief executive of Ukrenergo company Vladimir Kudritsky said.

"In fact, estimates vary. Speaking about 2024, I think the figure may be $1.5 billion or even more, and this is not an overestimation. I’m talking about the existing power generation capacities that need to be restored," he said in a video, posted on a YouTube channel of the Ukrainskaya Pravda publisher.

According to Kudritsky, nearly half of Ukraine’s power generation capacities has been either damaged or destroyed.

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, the country is in the midst of an energy crisis. In his turn, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, specified that the Kanevskaya HPP, the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station and the Zmiyevskaya TPP had been damaged. The Energy Ministry reported the complete destruction of the Tripolskaya TPP, the largest power-generating facility in the Kiev Region. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, over half of the country's entire energy system has been damaged.

The authorities regularly urge citizens to conserve energy. Ukrenergo has recently been importing record amounts of electricity from Europe.