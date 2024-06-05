Rutube prepared to absorb Russian YouTube audience

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s national video platform Rutube is fully capable of handling the traffic that it would get if all Russia's Youtube users switched over, Sergey Kosinsky, deputy director general of Gazprom-Media and supervisor of the company’s digital assets, said.

"We are working on such scenarios and I can say with full confidence that we are ready. Moreover, it has already been verified as a number of tests and trials have shown that we are capable of accommodating all users in a short time," he said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Kosinsky, the staff of the Rutube moderation service has recently been increased four-fold due to the rising amount of content.

"Now, pre-moderation does not exceed five minutes on average. Furthermore, we have switched off pre-moderation for the verified channels whose authors we trust. Those are moderated automatically through the use of machine learning techniques," Kosinsky added.

