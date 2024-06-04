Severstal plans $1.6 bln increase in EBITDA by 2028

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Severstal plans an increase in EBITDA in the amount of 150 bln rubles ($1.6 bln) by 2028, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Shevelev told TASS before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"As the strategy is implemented and our strategic priority targets are achieved we plan an increase in EBITDA of 150 bln rubles by the end of 2028. This is a very ambitious target. It virtually means that our EBITDA is to add around 10% each year," he said.

Moreover, in its strategy Severstal targets at least 30% EBITDA margin, chief executive added.

