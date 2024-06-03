Russian Arctic's demand in human resources is more than 66,000 specialists

ARKHANGELSK, June 3. /TASS/. Regions of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone need more than 66,000 employees in 2024, Acting Rector of the Northern Arctic Federal University Pavel Maryandyshev told a youth Arctic forum.

The university has surveyed the Arctic's human resources potential until 2035.

"In 2024, the demand for additional personnel in the Arctic is 66,000 people," the scientist said. "Those are jobs, engineering and work specialties. This demand declines slightly by 2035 - to 51,000, but it still persists. The Arctic is a strategic region that requires human capital."

According to the study's results, the biggest shortage in human resources in 2024 is in the Murmansk Region (21,000), the Yamalo-Nenets Region (18,000), and in the Arkhangelsk Region (14,000).

In training specialists for the northern regions, the university cooperates with the biggest employers: Sevmash, the Zvezdochka Ship Repair Center, the Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Plant, AGD Diamonds, Gazpromneft, etc.

About the forum

The 3rd All-Russian Youth Forum "Arctic. The ice has moved" runs in Arkhangelsk to June 3. The event features more than 400 delegates from Russia's 78 regions, and 16 foreign representatives from seven countries (Belarus, Pakistan, Serbia, Slovakia, Moldova, China, Mongolia). The forum's organizers are Rosmolodezh (Russia's youth affairs agency), Clean Arctic and the Arkhangelsk Region.