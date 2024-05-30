Russia’s international reserves up $2.2 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves edged up by $2.2 bln over the week and totaled $605.9 bln as of May 24, 2024, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves as of the close of business on May 24, 2024 stood at $605.9 bln, having increased over the week by $2.2 bln or by 0.4%, predominantly influenced by positive revaluation," the regulator informed.

Reserves totaled $603.7 bln as of May 17.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.