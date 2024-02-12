Rejection of Russian gas requires creation of policy framework — OMV

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. OMV is ready if necessary to supply 100% of non-Russian gas to its customers if necessary but the rejection of Russian gas deliveries requires creation of a relevant regulatory framework, the press service of the Austrian oil and gas holding told TASS.

"Russian natural gas is not subject to sanctions in Europe and is imported from several countries - via pipelines or LNG terminals. If the legislator wants to phase out Russian gas, the respective policy framework would first have to be created," the company noted.

"OMV complies with sanctions and the law at all times and has already consistently diversified its sources of natural gas for all of its contract customers. If necessary, OMV can supply its customers in Austria with 100 per cent of non-Russian gas," the Austrian company added.

Austria should find a way to get out of the deals brokered by its oil and gas holding OMV on the supply of Russian gas, Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Leonore Gewessler said earlier today.

The agreement on renewal of the contract for Russian gas supplies to Austria until 2040 was signed by and between Gazprom Export and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH in June 2018.