Almost 200 port facilities damaged in Ukraine since July 2023 — minister

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Almost 200 port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine have been damaged since the grain deal was terminated in July 2023, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov said.

The minister wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) that "almost 200 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged by explosions" since July 18.

The minister also claimed that his country managed to transport over 22 million tons of cargo via "temporary corridors," created in the Black Sea in August 2023.

After the termination of the grain deal in August, Ukraine announced the creation of "temporary corridors" in the Black Sea for the export of grain. In late November, Kiev announced that almost 5.5 million tons of cargo had already been transported through them. However, the UN noted that the Ukrainian "temporary corridors" cannot replace the grain deal, the volume of exports under which could reach 4 million tons of food in just one month. Ukraine also exports non-food products through "temporary corridors".