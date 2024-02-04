Russian ministry expects launch of visa-free group travel with India in 2024

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects the launch of visa-free trips in groups between India and Russia in 2024, Deputy Minister Dmitry Vakhrukov said.

"Much is to be done, including simplifying the application form for e-visa, the expansion of the number of countries for visa-free travel in groups. We target India as the key level and the key country for this year," he said.

It is also necessary to expand the list of countries, whose citizens may come to Russia without visas, the official noted, adding that e-visa to Russia for citizens of 55 countries and visa-free travel in groups with China and Iran were launched last year.