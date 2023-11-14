APEC meeting notes risk to economy from conflict in Middle East — Yellen

SAN FRANCISCO, November 14. /TASS/. Participants in the APEC Financial Ministers Meeting noted that aggravation of the conflict in the Middle East creates risks for the global economy but no material damage has been inflicted by now, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said at the press conference after the meeting.

"We did talk about risk to the global economic outlook and I believe there was a strongly shared view that it is important for all of us to work, to do everything we can to contain the conflict between Israel and Hamas, so that it does not become a broader regional conflict," Yellen noted.

"We have not really seen yet much economic impact from what is happening but we are concerned and broadly view that it is critical not to see the conflict expand," she stressed.