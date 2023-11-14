{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
APEC Summit

APEC meeting notes risk to economy from conflict in Middle East — Yellen

The US secretary of the treasury added that it was important "to contain the conflict between Israel and Hamas, so that it does not become a broader regional conflict"

SAN FRANCISCO, November 14. /TASS/. Participants in the APEC Financial Ministers Meeting noted that aggravation of the conflict in the Middle East creates risks for the global economy but no material damage has been inflicted by now, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said at the press conference after the meeting.

"We did talk about risk to the global economic outlook and I believe there was a strongly shared view that it is important for all of us to work, to do everything we can to contain the conflict between Israel and Hamas, so that it does not become a broader regional conflict," Yellen noted.

"We have not really seen yet much economic impact from what is happening but we are concerned and broadly view that it is critical not to see the conflict expand," she stressed.

Dollar, euro in the green in early trading hours — Moscow Exchange
The yuan added 0.2 kopecks to 12.55 rubles
Read more
Biden’s faith in Kiev’s return of lost territory highlights US deadlock position – Kremlin
Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov believes that Washington’s position speaks to the importance of holding a military training exercise
Read more
US abilities to help Ukraine diminishing every day — White House
However, the country is still providing military assistance, which Kiev is asking for, said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan
Read more
Kremlin dismisses Bloomberg’s 'Putin’s backyard' phrase about Kazakhstan as absurd
The press secretary of the Russian President believes that such a publication is part of the Western information war
Read more
EU won’t supply 1 mln artillery rounds to Ukraine by end of year — Borrell
"We were trying to get this target through three lines: one in the short term, asking our armies to take their existing stocks to provide for the existing stock what they have. This is finished, this work line is finished," the top diplomat said
Read more
Beirut will face fate of Gaza if Hezbollah enters war — Israeli minister
Yoav Gallant said the actions of Hezbollah fighters on the border with Israel are now going beyond minor provocations
Read more
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron to head Foreign Office
David Cameron will replace James Cleverly, who will now head the Home Office
Read more
IDF eliminates terrorists shooting at Israeli soldiers from hospital in Gaza
This is stated in the statement of the IDF
Read more
Medvedev starts at ATP Finals with victory over Rublev
Medvedev had a straight sets win of 6:4; 6:2 over Rublev
Read more
No safety zones in Gaza Strip, says Russian envoy to UN
"[Israel’s] deliberate strikes on civilian facilities are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," Vasily Nebenzya pointed out
Read more
Russia’s Pantsyr-S1 among world’s most popular air defense systems — agency
It is noted that customers all over the world display their keen interest in Russia's air defense systems that have proven their worth in combat operations
Read more
Diplomat slams Western accusations of Russia-DPRK military cooperation as groundless
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, no one gave Washington and Tokyo investigative powers
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says dozens of Ukrainian children forcibly separated from parents
Vasily Nebenzya reminded the audience that international laws pertaining to the protection of children include the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocol
Read more
Russian drone team destroyed nine Ukrainian tanks from October 24
About a hundred servicemen were also killed
Read more
Uranium reserves at promising Elkon field to suffice for 100 years
The development of the uranium project in the Elkon zone is expected in 2035
Read more
EC will present 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions this week — Szijjarto
Peter Szijjarto said he is not yet familiar with Brussels’ latest proposals for the 12th package, but Budapest still opposes restrictions on nuclear cooperation with Moscow
Read more
Hamas suspends talks on release on hostages — agency
According to the Reuters, this decision followed Israel’s attack on al-Shifa Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip
Read more
Syrian, US servicemen engage in shootout east of Deir ez-Zor — Al Mayadeen
According to the report, the sides are using large-caliber machine guns, mortars and artillery cannons
Read more
Regional peace impossible without resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Russian envoy
"The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a key issue and without resolving it, it is impossible to hope for a lasting peace in the Middle East," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Task force deployed to Moscow’s Domodedovo airport to meet Russians evacuated from Gaza
There were 70 Russian citizens on board the Il-76 of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations
Read more
Situation around Zaporozhye NPP quieting down — Russian Defense Ministry
Igor Kirillov emphasized that if the NPP's security is breached, it could have negative consequences not only for nearby territories, but also for the whole world
Read more
Death toll over thirty after strike against Jabalia refugee camp — TV
Dozens of persons were affected, the Al Hadath channel informed
Read more
South Korea will take over DPRK if Pyongyang provokes war — defense minister
Shin Won-sik argues that Pyongyang's use of nuclear weapons would lead to the "end of the regime" in the DPRK
Read more
German politician says NATO not contributing to resolving conflicts
"Instead, we need a defensive alliance that pushes for disarmament and a balance of interests, not arms buildups and escalating conflicts. We need a defensive alliance on equal terms, not Europeans blindly following the US," Sahra Wagenknecht said
Read more
Russia demonstrates Su-35S supermaneuverable capabilities at Dubai Airshow
The fighter jets flew past spectators at a low altitude and at an extremely low speed
Read more
Israeli military says Hamas lost control of northern Gaza
Several battalions of the Palestinian group suffered significant damage in terms of their operational combat capability, the army press service reported
Read more
Russian envoy highlights key role of regional countries in resolving Middle East conflict
Outside forces should not be allowed to take advantage of the Israeli-Palestinian confrontation to break the positive trends that emerged in the region recently," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
EU does not conceal plans to push Russia out of Central Asia – Lavrov
According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Brussels will not succeed
Read more
Second group of Russian evacuees from Gaza departs to Cairo — Ministry
The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia noted that throughout the journey, citizens will be accompanied by doctors and psychologists of the department
Read more
Expert projects Russia’s grain harvest at over 150 mln tons during this agriculture season
In October, the Agriculture ministry upgraded its grain harvest outlook for 2023 to 140 mln tons
Read more
Ukraine plants 500,000 mines along border with Russia, Belarus — retired officer
They have already been planted in the Volyn, Rovno, Zhitomir, and Kiev Regions, Vladislav Seleznev said
Read more
Europe could 'be headed for civil war,' Musk believes
Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that 3.7 mln legal migrants and 330,000 illegal ones arrived in the EU in 2022
Read more
US expects specific results from Biden, Xi meeting — White House
"We're also looking for specific outcomes from the meeting on November 15," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said
Read more
Ukraine's potential admission to NATO to complicate Russia's relations with West — senator
Viktor Bondarev pointed out that the recent statement by former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who suggested that Ukraine should be admitted to the alliance without the lost territories, once again confirms the aggressive attitude to destabilize the situation on the international arena
Read more
Finland bans crossing border from Russia on bicycles — Russian embassy
The Russian Northwestern Customs Directorate said on November 12 that Finland’s border service has restricted entry to the country from Russian territory on bicycles
Read more
US delegation naturally interested in Russia’s Ka-52 helicopter — Rostec CEO
In Dubai, Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport unveiled its Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter which has a range of air-launched weapons
Read more
Ukrainian military fear that due to decrease in US aid, ‘war will reach Lvov’ — newspaper
The servicemen said that the situation in the Middle East made the Ukrainian military "nervous because of the potential shortage of supplies"
Read more
Foreign customers eye Russia’s cutting-edge Checkmate fighter — deputy PM
The first Checkmate fighter prototype may be produced by the end of 2025
Read more
Abbas to visit Russia when Palestine deems time is right — diplomat
Mikhail Bogdanov added that Palestine Liberation Organization is "a legal entity under international law"
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace fwo times in past day
Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, said that these incidents were recorded in the al-Tanf area
Read more
West's guilt, aid to Gaza. What leaders said at Riyadh summit
Read more
Russian government approves rules of compensations to foreign holdings
The decree refers to rights of foreign holdings to entities categorized in Russia as economically significant
Read more
Russia sends 40 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan —Russian Foreign Ministry
The department noted that the cargo for victims of the earthquake in Herat was sent by two special aircraft of the Ministry of Defense
Read more
US seeking to make UNSC pass resolution allowing Israel to continue hostilities in Gaza
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the Security Council of the world organization cannot fulfill its direct mandate to maintain peace and security in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Read more
Press review: Islamic-Arab summit misses the mark and Berlin plans to double aid to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 13th
Read more
70 Russians evacuated from Gaza arrive in Moscow
It is reported that 168 Russians have been evacuated over the past two days
Read more
Moscow starts evacuating Russian nationals from Gaza Strip
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation said that department employees meeting Russians provide them with medical and psychological assistance, and provide them with food and water
Read more
Deliveries of import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft to begin next year — Rostec
The holding noted that delivery times could be delayed by a few months so that the company has time to ensure the safety requirement of the aircraft
Read more
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian troops, equipment in 118 areas over past day
It is also reported that the Russian military repelled four Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 150 enemy troops over the past day
Read more
US asking Israel to act faster in Gaza to protect Biden’s approval rating — Russian agency
At the same time, "numerous visitors from the US State Department and Defense Department declare a desire for immediate peace," the agency said
Read more
Lavrov says EU’s terms for Serbian membership seen as ‘geopolitical exercise’
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Belgrade was offered to abandon Kosovo and support anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
West suppressing Syrian economy by sanctions — Russian Foreign Ministry
At the same time, Washington and its allies, unlawfully occupying territories in the northeast and south of Syria, are participating in plundering and smuggling oil and grain, depriving the Syrian population of food and energy resources, the ministry noted
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian howitzer, amassed troops in Kherson area in past day
It is also reported that the Russian military eliminated a Ukrainian army deployment site in the island zone and an enemy fire emplacement in the Kakhovka direction
Read more
Russia building more nuclear reactors than any other country, IAEA data show
According to the IAEA, a total of 412 nuclear reactors are in operation at power plants across the world now, with their total capacity at about 370.2 gigawatts
Read more
EC to present 12th package of sanctions against Russia on November 15 — Borrell
According to Josep Borrell, this package will include the decision to impose sanctions, as well as proposals from the EU Council that EU countries will have to accept in order to apply the 12th package of sanctions
Read more
Former Ukrainian official says Zelensky at odds with country's military command
It is specified that "the commander-in-chief says one thing about the war and the prospects for victory while the president says something absolutely different"
Read more
Hungary will block 500 mln euros to Kiev until it receives guarantees for OTP bank — MFA
"We will continue to defend our position until we receive from the National Agency on Corruption Prevention in Ukraine, guarantees that something like this will never happen [to OTP Bank] again," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Russia creates next-gen air-launched rocket with properties of two munitions — Rostec
The innovation outshines all existing domestic and foreign rivals
Read more
Hamas ready to release 100 hostages against ceasefire in Gaza — political bureau member
According to the Hamas version, the possibility of "releasing ten hostages every day during five days: is now being discussed"
Read more
Russian diplomat praises Qatar’s mediation toward peace between Palestine, Israel
Deputy Head of the Department Mikhail Bogdanov and the Qatari Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani also discussed topical issues of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Qatari relations
Read more
Russia remains one of world leaders in number of scientists — Medvedev
The politician pointed out that Russia is also a leader in terms of spending on science
Read more
At least 22 hospitals closed in Gaza Strip
It was noted that the Israeli army also shot 53 ambulances
Read more
Erdogan set to launch 'global initiative' on Gaza — newspaper
According to the report, the Turkish leader urged a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and efforts to put an end to the crimes being committed by Israel in the Palestinian enclave
Read more
US Treasury requests information about ships allegedly carrying Russian oil — Reuters
The notices sent by the Office of Foreign Assets Control to ship management companies in about 30 countries are the biggest step of its kind by the United States since the time when Washington and its allies imposed a price cap for Russian oil, the news agency said
Read more
Hamas loses control of Gaza, radicals fleeting south – Israeli defense minister
According to Yoav Galant, local civilians are looting radical bases
Read more
Top diplomat accuses Ukraine of refusing to restore rights of Hungarian minority
The Hungarian government repeatedly said earlier that it would not support Ukraine's aspiration to become an EU member until Ukraine reinstates the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia, including its right to use its native language
Read more
Putin compares Russian truck maker Kamaz with phoenix rising from ashes
Putin met with Rostec Director General Sergei Chemezov and Kamaz Director General Sergei Kogogin
Read more
Russia coordinating efforts with Israel, Egypt, Palestine to open Rafah crossing — MFA
Mikhail Bogdanov underscored that the issue of evacuating the wounded from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing should not be linked to civilian movement and should not make anyone a hostage
Read more
Putin signs decree on Russian delegation to APEC summit
Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk will head the delegation
Read more
IAEA informed about emergency exercise plans at Zaporozhye NPP in November
The agency insisted that its experts be "permitted to observe the upcoming exercise and to receive the lessons learned from the exercise"
Read more
Russian naval ships call at Bangladeshi port for first time in half a century
The detachment included "Admiral Tributs", "Admiral Panteleev" and the tanker "Pechenga"
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says West’s approach to Ukrainian children exposes its double standards
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the US State Department's report titled "The Kremlin's war against Ukrainian children" as an outright lie
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Il-76MD military transport plane evokes great interest at Dubai Airshow
The new military transport plane made of domestic components is capable of carrying a payload of 52 metric tons to an extended range of 5,000 km
Read more
Russia’s Olympic figure skating duo of Tarasova-Morozov calls it quits
The Russian figure skating duo won the silver medal in pairs skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang as well as in the pairs event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing
Read more
US estimates Ukrainian losses at roughly 190,000 troops — The Economist
The British weekly also points out that amid the mobilization of men, increasingly more women are starting to work in Ukrainian industries
Read more
Jordan's king rejects any scenario envisaging reoccupation of Gaza, buffer zones
Abdullah II also emphasized that the enclave should not be separated from the rest of Palestine and called on the international community to stop the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Expert views Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory as sign of military weakness
"Russia continues on with its military offensive and Ukraine is losing, and losing badly," former US Central Intelligence Agency analyst Larry Johnson said
Read more
Experts doubt possibility of Arab countries’ military action against Israel
It is noted that Saturday's joint summit of LAS and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation reflected the Arab countries’ different approaches to confronting Israel
Read more
Center for Strategic Research expects price hike in online commerce
Even the labor market and the small and medium enterprises segment may suffer, the Center informed
Read more
Russia ready to work with interested parties on Checkmate aircraft
Key interested parties have already gotten acquainted with the aircraft, even getting the chance to sit in the pilot’s seat, Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said
Read more
Second group of Russians evacuated from Gaza scheduled to arrive in Moscow on Tuesday
According to the deputy head of the department, Alexey Serko, on November 13, 99 people, including 43 children, passed through the checkpoint
Read more
Russian intel officers destroy advancing Ukrainian troops with use of drones near Kupyansk
It is also specified that Russian forces destroyed an ammo depot belonging to the enemy's territorial defense troops
Read more
Putin open to results-oriented dialogue, Kremlin says, commenting on Scholz’s remark
While Russia’s interests remain on the back burner at this time, "positions may change with time," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
UN unable to help settle Palestinian-Israeli conflict — Israeli ambassador
"The UN is a waste of space because this organization has done nothing positive for Israel in our conflict," Alexander Ben Zvi said
Read more
Kondor-FKA radar satellite to start operation on January 1 — Roscosmos
Valery Zaichko added that the launch of a second Kondor-FKA as well as of the Obzor-R satellite was scheduled for next year
Read more
Ambassador to Russia says Israel negotiating with Abbas pointless
"Mahmoud Abbas, who is supposed to visit Moscow soon, has no control over Gaza," Alexander Ben Zvi said
Read more
Russia's victory in Ukraine to make NATO more vulnerable, organization’s chief says
Jens Stoltenberg claimed that military support for Ukraine should bring a long-term and just resolution to the crisis closer
Read more
Rusagro Group expects to start pork supplies to China in 2024 – company
In September, Rosselkhoznadzor reported that the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China allowed the supply of pork from the Russian Federation
Read more
Iranian general sees risk of Middle East conflict expanding
"We don’t know what will happen next, but Iran is ready for any scenario," Amir Ali Hajizadeh elaborated
Read more
APEC finance ministers to discuss digital assets in San Francisco — Yellen
Participants in the meeting will "turn to the three priorities we’ve focused on throughout this year: modern supply-side economics, sustainable finance, and digital assets," US Secretary of the Treasury said
Read more
Kiev refused from Bastion cars supplied by France to Armenia — newspaper
According to the report, Ukraine’s authorities refused from these 12.5-ton vehicles, saying that they are poorly protected against artillery and anti-tank missiles
Read more
When meeting on settling Middle East conflict takes place more important than where — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov added that Russia would prefer if "certain positive processes take place at a faster pace"
Read more
Medvedev says US was interested in exporting Afghan heroin to Russia
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that the Taliban movement has done more to combat drugs in one year than the coalition led by the United States has done in 20 years
Read more
It’s time for US, Ukraine to understand Russia cannot be defeated on battlefield – Kremlin
According to Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Washington and Kyiv should have realized this long ago
Read more
Evacuation of Russians via Rafah crossing to take three days — senior Russian diplomat
"Today, we hoped that the process [of evacuation] would begin and that it would proceed steadily but, regrettably, a problem emerged. And we are working to resolve it," Mikhail Bogdanov noted
Read more
West duplicitous regarding Ukraine’s bombardments of Donetsk — DPR leader
Denis Pushilin pointed to the absence of logic from the position of some "Western satellites"
Read more
Israel, Hamas close to reaching hostage liberating deal — WP
According to the publication, the agreement may be announced within a few days
Read more
Donetsk Republic detains Ukrainian for plotting attacks on energy infrastructure
DPR head Denis Pushilin emphasized that the saboteur could have created a serious problem to the region's thermal power supply infrastructure
Read more
Foreign market very interested in Russia's Ansat rescue helicopter
According to Denis Manturov, Russian products attracted a lot of attention at the Dubai International Airshow
Read more
Second Global Media Congress to commence work in Abu Dhabi
A specialized conference and an international exhibition of information forum will be organized on the Congress floor
Read more
96th operational duties regiment dispatched to special military operation zone – Kadyrov
The head of Chechnya noted that these fighters are going to the special operation zone for the sixth time
Read more