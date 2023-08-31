Putin finds idea of creating new transport corridor via Mongolia to China 'interesting'

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin became interested in the idea of creating a new Central Asian transport corridor through Mongolia to Western China. On Thursday, the President was holding a meeting on the development of the Krasnoyarsk region.

At the meeting acting head of the region Mikhail Kotyukov came up with the proposal to create such a corridor.

"The topic is interesting," Putin commented.

As the acting head of the Krasnoyarsk region explained, this corridor could become one of the shortest transport routes from the Trans-Siberian Railway to the most economically developed regions of Western China. Kotyukov noted that the relevant issue requires expert discussion.

In turn, Transport Ministry Vitaly Savelyev said that this proposal would be discussed at the transport commission under the government.