NAMI to produce 300 electric motorcycles next year — project director

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. Aurus Merlon electric motorcycles are scheduled to be produced as not more than 300 motorcycles annually, including the starting year of 2024, Motorcycle Project Director of NAMI Evgeny Torzhenov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Three hundred units per year to be the cap," the executive said. NAMI does not expect the demand to be high for the electric motorcycle due to its higher cost against gasoline-driven competitors, Torzhenov added.