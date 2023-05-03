Sistema shares up over 4% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Shares of Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation gained more than 4% during Wednesday trading on Moscow Exchange, according to trading data.

As of 3:30 p.m. Moscow time the company’s shares were up by 4.04% at 16.034 rubles per share. As of 3:43 p.m. the shares were up by 2.11% at 15.736 rubles.

Earlier, the main shareholder of Sistema Vladimir Yevtushenkov said that the corporation would pay dividends for 2022, without specifying the amount.

Sistema is a public Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets servicing about 150 mln consumers in such areas as telecommunications, high tech, banking services, retail trade, e-commerce, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993

Vladimir Yevtushenkov owns 49.2% in Sistema’s equity capital.