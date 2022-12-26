Senior diplomat indicates US would not benefit from hotbeds of instability in CIS

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The United States will not benefit from instability in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS in an interview.

"Answering a question on who benefits from hotbeds of instability in the CIS, I can say that if you think globally, no one benefits from their existence, even the United States, strange as it may seem, although they do not hesitate to do anything to achieve their short-term opportunistic goals," the senior diplomat specified.

Galuzin also noted that despite the attempts by Western countries to limit Russia's trade and economic relations, statistics show that in the period of January to July 2022, the trade turnover between Russia and the CIS countries increased by almost 6%.

"Within the EAEU (The Eurasian Economic Union - TASS) framework, a number of effective measures have been taken aimed at leveling out the negative impact of Western restrictions. In March, a list of measures was approved to boost the sustainability of the Union’s member-state economies. Specific initiatives aimed at its implementation are being discussed within the framework of the corresponding high-level working group," the deputy foreign minister added.