Russian-Chinese trading platform may be launched soon — trade representative

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Specialized trading platform for connecting Russian suppliers with Chinese counterparties may start working in the near future, Russia’a Trade Representative in China Alexey Dakhnovsky said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"A unique platform focusing on the Chinese market is needed to connect Russian suppliers with Chinese counterparties. Not long ago, the representative office of the Russian Export Center's Shanghai created a draft of such a bilingual platform. We hope it will be approved and implemented in the near future," he said.

