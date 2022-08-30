EU to fill 80% of gas storage facilities two months ahead of plan

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. EU storage facilities will be 80% full of gas by November, around two months earlier than planned, Bloomberg reported citing data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

The European Union plans to fill underground gas storage facilities (UGS) by 80% by November 1. On August 27, this figure was 79.4%. Poland filled UGS by almost 100%, Portugal - completely, Italy - by 81%, Hungary - 62%, and Bulgaria - 60%. Germany, according to Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck, will reach the target 85% in September.

The agency believes that such stocks will help level possible interruptions in supplies to Europe in the face of sanctions against Russia and will provide 25% to 30% of the fuel needed during the winter heating season.