Dry cargo ship with Ukrainian agricultural products arrives at Irish port - Marine Traffic

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Panama-flagged Navi Star carrying Ukrainian agricultural products has called at a port in Ireland, according to the Marine Traffic online service for vessel tracking

The Navi Star dry cargo ship, which was carrying 33,000 tonnes of corn, was seen docked in Foynes Port in Ireland as of 18.25 Moscow time.

On July 22, a deal was struck in Istanbul to ensure supplies of food and fertilizers to global markets. One of the agreements regulates grain exports from Kiev-controlled Black Sea ports. A four-way center set up by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN in Istanbul is tasked with inspecting the grain ships to prevent weapons smuggling and provocations.