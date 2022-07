MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The dollar surpassed 62 rubles on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, while the euro rose above 63 rubles for the first time since July 8.

Thus, the dollar rose by 2.37% to 62.25 rubles and the euro reached 63.68 rubles (+3.06%).

By 14:50 Moscow time, the dollar growth slowed down to 61.63 rubles (+1.34%). At the same time, the euro reached 62.94 rubles (+1.91%).