Kursk nuclear plant functioning normally — Rosenergoatom

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is functioning normally, the press service of Rosenergoatom holding told TASS.

"The third power generating unit is in service with the capacity set by the dispatching schedule. The fourth power generating unit undergoes scheduled repair. The first and the second units are operating without power generation. The radiation background is within natural (environmental) values," the press service said.

The Telegram channel Shot reported earlier that the Ukrainian army attempted to attack the Kursk NPP with a French air bomb, according to preliminary data. The air defense acted against the bomb and it fell 5 km away from the plant, the Telegram channel said. The plant and its infrastructure are reported as having no damage.