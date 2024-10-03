Two drones, 25 projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israel, some intercepted

TEL AVIV, October 3. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported 25 projectiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) fired from Lebanon at the territory of Israel, with some of them intercepted.

"Following the sirens that sounded in the Upper Galilee area, approximately 25 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified," the statement said. The press office added that "a fallen projectile was identified in an open area."

One of the two drones launched from Lebanon was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force off the coast of Nahariya, while the other fell in an unpopulated area. No casualties were reported.