Lebanese hospitals overwhelmed by large numbers of injured civilians — WHO

GENEVA, October 3. /TASS/. The Lebanese health system, weakened by crises, is barely handling the current situation due to a high influx of those wounded, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"The death toll in #Lebanon is rising, and hospitals are overwhelmed with the influx of injured patients. The health system has been weakened by successive crises and is struggling to cope with the immense needs," he noted.

Ghebreyesus said that he had met with envoys from the League of Arab States (LAS) in Geneva. They discussed the situation in Lebanon and across the region.

The latest escalation between Israel and the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah began after a series of communication device explosions in Lebanon on September 17 and 18. The Lebanese group blamed the blasts on Israel. While Israeli officials have not yet commented on the developments, they announced intensifying its military operation in the North before Israel delivered air strikes on southern Lebanon and also attacked Beirut.

On September 23, Israel launched an offensive operation, dubbed Northern Arrows, aimed at undermining the military infrastructure of Hezbollah, carrying out massive air strikes across Lebanon, with dozens of settlements in the south and east of the country targeted. On September 27, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in one of the Israeli strikes on Beirut with his death officially confirmed by the Shiite party.

Overnight on October 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a limited ground operation in Lebanon’s borderline areas.