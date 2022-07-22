Grain exports deal to eradicate possible global hunger problem, says Turkish president

ISTANBUL, July 22. /TASS/. An agreement on grain exports will contribute to the fight against the threat of billions of people’s hunger across the world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in Istanbul on Friday where the grain deal was inked.

"We are proud to be useful in the implementation of an initiative, which is set to play a crucial role in the solution of the global food crisis…" Erdogan stated. "Today’s agreements… will help us to contribute against the threat of hunger for billions of people across the globe."

Earlier on Friday, an agreement on creating a grain corridor to export agricultural produce from Ukraine via the Black Sea was signed in Istanbul by representatives of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the UN.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu signed the agreement on behalf of Russia, and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar inked the deal on Turkey’s behalf.

Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN signed their part of the agreement. On behalf of Kiev, it was signed by Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov. On behalf of the UN, the grain export deal was signed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described as an historic event the ceremony of signing the agreement that took place in his residence. The ceremony was preceded by negotiations between representatives of the delegations that took place at a military facility.