Russian economy showed good results in 2021 — Putin

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Russian economy showed good result last year even amid the challenging global situation, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I would like to note the Russian economy demonstrated good results last year on the back of the challenging global situation. According to the estimate of the Ministry of Economic Development, domestic GDP gained 4.6% and the national economy did not merely compensate the drop in 2020 but was above the pre-crisis level," the head of state said.

Russia normalized its budgetary policy after the decline during the pandemic and performed the last-year budget with the surplus, Putin added.