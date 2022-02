MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Actual wages in Russia gained 3.4% in annual terms in November 2021 and moved up by 0.7% in monthly terms, the Russian statistical agency Rosstat said on Wednesday.

Actual wages grew by 2.8% in January - November 2021 against the like period of the last year.

The average accrued nominal salary rose by 12.1% year-on-year to 55,639 rubles ($746.7) in November of this year. Average nominal wages added 9.5% on an annualized basis in January - November 2021.