Hainan’s Sanya names reforms and ecology top priorities in 2022

HAIKOU /China/, January 26. /TASS/. Authorities in Sanya city on the southern coast of South China's Hainan province have outlined the main priorities of its socio-economic development for 2022. According to the Sanya Daily newspaper, the local government will pay special attention to reforms and ecology.

The newspaper noted that the issues in question were discussed during the annual sessions of the People's Representative Assembly and the Sanya People's Political Consultative Council.

According to the Sanya Daily, the authorities plan to focus on "deepening reforms, increasing openness" and "protecting the environment." The list of tasks also includes "revitalizing the countryside" (especially referring to the construction of key infrastructure and measures to close the development gap between urbanized and rural areas). The authorities also spoke about the Yazhouwan Science City, an important innovation site for priority programs, including deep-sea research and plant breeding.

The participants of the two sessions spoke at length about "innovative public management," "key area of international consumer zone," and "real action for people's welfare." Officials also paid close attention to the development prospects of the "modern service sector of Hainan Free Trade Port," which accounts for approximately 61% of the province's gross regional product. In this regard, there was a lively discussion of stimulating the growth of the relevant cluster.

The list of the most pressing topics included science and education. The island administration plans to ensure "high-quality, balanced development." To do this, secondary and higher educational institutions of Hainan, will actively support international projects and attract professional teachers, create new jobs for professionals to organize a highly effective learning process for students, the newspaper wrote.

Sanya is China's leading resort, where more than 1 million people already live, according to the 2021 census. The average annual temperature in this city is 25.4 degrees Celsius, and the coastline is more than 200 kilometers long. There are 19 bays and about 40 islands suitable for leisure vacations. All this allows the local administration to successfully develop yacht tourism and beach recreation.