Italy receives cheaper gas from Russia owing to long-term contracts — Putin

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Italian companies are receiving Russian natural gas at prices much lower than market ones owing to long-term contracts, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting with the Italian business community.

"I would like to point out that Italian energy companies continue working with Gazprom on the basis of long-term contracts and currently have the opportunity to buy gas at prices, I would say, much lower than the market ones - the so-called market ones, the spot ones, which grew significantly amid the cold winter and offer shortage," Putin said.

Russia sees serious prospects for expansion of the business partnership between Moscow and Rome in other energy spheres as well, the President said. This refers in the first instance to development, use and commercialization of renewable energy sources, he noted.

The Italian business has already invested about 500 mln euro into construction of wind power plants in three Russian regions, Putin added.