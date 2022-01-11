Hainan preparing for major international consumer expo

HAIKOU /China/, January 11. /TASS/. Hainan provincial authorities are actively preparing for the China International Consumer Products Exhibition, which "will feature a wide range of the latest products from around the world for the first time." The organizers noted that this large-scale event will start in 90 days.

According to officials, the list of participants, who plan to present their goods and services, " has been largely determined." It is expected that the territory allocated for foreign brands will increase by 5%, compared to last year, up to 80% in total.

This time, the main guest of the exhibition will be France. In addition, Japanese companies have announced their intention to strengthen their presence. China is going to present its best products, covering an area of 20,000 square meters. The officials expressed hope, that the Chinese companies, which plan to demonstrate their goods at the expo, "will get new opportunities abroad."

The China International Consumer Products Exhibition will be held in Haikou (administrative center of Hainan) on April 12-16, the area of the expositions will amount to 100 thousand square meters, 25% more than last time. This large-scale event was first held on May 7-10, 2021, at Hainan International Exhibition Center, and was attended by representatives of 70 countries and regions, more than 2.6 thousand premium brands, and over 1.5 thousand companies. Their products attracted about 240 thousand visitors.