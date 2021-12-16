Russia, Mongolia to restore transport communications — declaration

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia and Mongolia will continue cooperation in combating the coronavirus and take measures to restore transport communication, according to the joint declaration approved on Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

"The parties will continue cooperation to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), take required measures to restore transport communication between the two countries and consider opportunities for the soonest recovery in full scope of the trade-economic and humanitarian interaction for the period after the pandemic (COVID-19) end," the declaration says.

"The parties seek after building up contacts in the sphere of healthcare, in social and humanitarian spheres, including aimed at protection and improvement of health of the two countries, combating natural focal and other infectious diseases, development of the medical science and at sharing experience in the field of professional training and retraining of medical and pharmaceutical personnel," according to the document.