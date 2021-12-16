{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia, Mongolia to restore transport communications — declaration

The countries will consider opportunities for the soonest recovery in full scope of the trade-economic and humanitarian interaction for the period after the pandemic end

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia and Mongolia will continue cooperation in combating the coronavirus and take measures to restore transport communication, according to the joint declaration approved on Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

"The parties will continue cooperation to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), take required measures to restore transport communication between the two countries and consider opportunities for the soonest recovery in full scope of the trade-economic and humanitarian interaction for the period after the pandemic (COVID-19) end," the declaration says.

"The parties seek after building up contacts in the sphere of healthcare, in social and humanitarian spheres, including aimed at protection and improvement of health of the two countries, combating natural focal and other infectious diseases, development of the medical science and at sharing experience in the field of professional training and retraining of medical and pharmaceutical personnel," according to the document.

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters
The day before, gas exchange trading in Europe closed at $1,447 per 1,000 cubic meters
Russia’s Su-27/30 fighters ranked world’s second most popular military aircraft — report
The US F-16 fighters topped the ranking with 2,248 aircraft
Russia’s cutting-edge helicopter carriers to provide flight deck for seaborne drones
"The drones will be capable of effectively providing fire support for an amphibious assault force, reporting on the tactical environment in the area of its landing and in the course of special operations, ferreting out and, if necessary, eliminating stealth watercraft," the source said
Media: Sanya Science City speeds up creation of Hainan Free Trade Port in 2021
The Yazhouwan innovation zone became an important factor in increasing the province's gross regional product
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter may get flat nozzle for stealth purposes — pilot
The flat nozzle technology is a breakthrough in modern aircraft-building, Major-General Vladimir Popov noted
Russia warns tensions may spike in Europe unless it gets security guarantees — envoy
The military and political steps taken by the West confirm the course towards destabilizing the situation near Russian borders as NATO is steadily moving its infrastructure and weapons closer to the country, Konstantin Gavrilov said
Referendum on Donbass Ukraine’s domestic affair, says Kremlin spokesman
Commenting on the possibility of Russia and Ukraine discussing the problem of Donbass, Peskov recalled that Russia is not a party to the conflict in southeastern Ukraine
Russia’s Otvet anti-submarine missile successfully hits target in Sea of Japan
Anti-submarine missiles are launched by universal launchers that make it possible to use the Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles
Russia and China act like a bloc as relations with United States worsen — New York Times
The publication underscored friendly relations between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping
Macron, Putin agree to hold more talks by year-end — Elysee Palace
During an exchange of opinions on Tuesday, Putin and Macron also discussed the situation on the border between Poland and Belarus and the situation in Ukraine
Deployment of UK military bases in Ukraine possible, Russian envoy says
It would mean a circumvention of the basic act and the obligation of military restraint cemented in it, Andrey Kelin also noted
Ekspress-AMU3 and Ekspress-AMU7 under control — Roscosmos
Earlier, the satellites separated from the Proton-M booster rocket
Unreasonable to challenge Nord Stream 2, Austrian Foreign Minister says
According to Alexander Schallenberg, the Nord Stream 2 is a totally acceptable project, so it is wrong to challenge it every time Russia comes up in a discussion
Russia’s advanced Kornet anti-tank missile system can penetrate any armor, says expert
Kornet missiles possess both the option to attack a target by a paired launch and tandem-charge warheads that strike explosive-reactive armor and pierce various add-on armor plates
EU won’t benefit from imposing sanctions on Belarus, Union State secretary says
Dmitry Mezentsev said that the best option would be for European partners to show readiness to build dialogue, take Belarus’ interests into account and accept its arguments
Vadim Krasnoselsky wins presidential elections of unrecognized Transnistria — CEC
Vadim Krasnoselsky has won the past presidential elections securing 79.4% of the vote
Putin-Xi virtual summit concludes, running a little over an hour
Close coordination between Russia and China on the global stage has become a tangible factor of stability in international relations, the Russian President pointed out
Putin says Russia’s calls on NATO comply with indivisible security principle
Earlier, the Russian presiden urged NATO to start substantive talks in order to give Russia "reliable and long-term security guarantees"
Hainan to boost development of modern agriculture
The province plans to create an artificial selection "Silicon Valley" in the city of Sanya
Press review: Is Biden backing away from Ukraine and Moscow seeks original Iran nuke deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 14th
Russian, Chinese presidents to discuss NATO’s belligerent rhetoric, says Kremlin spokesman
They also plan to touch upon the entire range of bilateral ties, Dmitry Peskov revealed
India may be first foreign buyer of Russia’s advanced S-500 air defense system
The system is designed to strike all existing and future aerospace attack weapons of a potential enemy at all altitudes and speeds
Zelensky says would use Nord Stream 2 situation to meet with Putin
Ukrainian President also noted he advocates various formats of talks on settlement in Donbass
Kremlin spokesman urges not to get ahead of things on Nord Stream 2 certification
Dmitry Peskov urged not to get ahead of things
Russia rolls out first flight prototype of state-of-the art Okhotnik heavy strike drone
The drone’s serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin from 2024
Russia’s unmanned aerial vehicles outperform Turkey’s Bayraktar drones — deputy PM
Yury Borisov said that Russian-developed drones don’t just have the same technical capabilities
Russia, China set to turn joint border into belt of everlasting peace, says Putin
Moscow and Beijing are also bolstering their trade and economic ties, the Russian president pointed out
Impacts of Russia’s collapse could be much bloodier than in Yugoslavia, says Putin
"It can be definitely said that we would be feeling very bad, we would be battling to survive now rather than seeking to boost birth rate," he said
Russia does not recognize Schmidt as representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina — diplomat
The appointment is illegitimate without the authorization of the UN Security Council
Big EU states resist push to plan more anti-Russia sanctions, says Bloomberg
According to the agency, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France are among the states preferring talks
Russia’s renowned UFC champ Nurmagomedov opens office in Miami
Khabib Nurmagomedov added that his company planned to host "between eight and ten tournaments next year"
Western scheme to make Navalny ‘sacrificial victim’ failed, says intelligence chief
Naryshkin emphasized that the US and EU intelligence community must confess that public interest in Navalny has been steadily on the decline
European Union preparing full set of sanctions against Russia, says foreign policy chief
Josep Borrel confirmed that EU countries would be able to reach a consensus on the issue this time
Russia sees US willingness to develop dialogue, despite differences — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, the current trains in relations between the two countries cannot be compared with the Cold War
Press review: Putin, Xi to hold video conference call and Kiev readies bomb shelters
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 15th
Russian Navy forces tracking French frigate’s deployments in Black Sea — top brass
The French frigate Auvergne is a multi-purpose warship with missile and artillery armament displacing 6,000 tonnes
Critically endangered spoon-billed sandpipers spotted on Hainan beach for the first time
These birds nest in northeastern Russia and winter in the Southeast Asian region
Russia, India and China summit may take place in the near future — presidential aide
The last meeting of leaders of the three countries in the RIC format took place in June 2019 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka
Calling Iranian nuclear deal outdated is dangerous — Russian diplomat
Russia calls upon its UN Security Council partners and other participants in the talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program to show 'strategic restraint'
German top diplomat says Nord Stream 2 certification halted for non-compliance with EU
Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project, which is being implemented together with its European partners
Putin calls dissolution of USSR tragedy and ‘collapse of historical Russia’
"[There was] a tragedy as for the vast majority of the country’s citizens," he said
Putin tells Johnson about Kiev’s policy of aggravating situation in Donbass — Kremlin
The Russian President also drew attention to Ukraine’s policy of discriminating against the Russian-speaking population
US still has no reliable shield against countries having nuclear arms — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council also noted that the United States’ explanations about the reasons for its withdrawal from the Antiballistic Missile Treaty were actually meant to hide its plans "to have a free hand to develop an advanced system of national missile defense"
Russia, Indonesia agree to cooperate on information security
Among other things, both countries agreed to develop and implement joint confidence-building measures in the field of using information security technologies and to coordinate policies for preventing information protection
Hainan’s Haikou Meilan International Airport opens new terminal
Its area of the terminal is almost 300 thousand square meters
Russia has world’s second largest military aviation fleet — research
In accordance with the research, Russia has 4,173 military aircraft, or 8% of the total number worldwide, US tops the list, with 13,246 aircraft, or 25%
Ukraine’s NATO membership unacceptable for Russia, EU, Russian Ambassador to UK says
According to Andrey Kelin, the deployment of strike weapons and medium-and short-range missiles near Russia’s borders as well as the emergence of military bases "will create an unacceptable threat that Russia will have to deflect with a lot of effort, with major economic expenditures"
Data on Sputnik V’s effectiveness against Omicron may be obtained next week
On November 26, the WHO designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron
Sputnik V approval by WHO will speed up Russian certificates recognition in EU — minister
Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the first officially registered vaccine against the coronavirus worldwide
Russia-China relations are sample of interstate cooperation in 21st century — Putin
As he began the meeting, Putin waved his hand in welcome and called Xi Jinping his "dear friend"
India’s Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021
The top 3 finalists were Miss India, Miss Paraguay, and Miss South Africa
