Gas supplies to China over Power of Siberia record high — Gazprom

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline set a new record on October 31 and were more than 19% above daily commitments, Gazprom reports on Monday.

"Gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia continue growing. On October 31, supplies at the request of the Chinese side reached a new record level and were more than 19% above daily contract commitments of Gazprom," the company says.

The Power of Siberia is the largest gas transport system in Eastern Russia for gas supplies to Russian consumers in the Far East and to China. Export capacity of the pipeline is 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year.

Gazprom supplied 4.1 bln cubic meters of gas to China in 2020.